UK beauty chain The Body Shop goes into administration after years of struggles

LONDON (AP) — The Body Shop, the British beauty and cosmetics retail chain, says it’s appointed insolvency administrators after years of financial struggles. The retailer grew from a single shop in 1976 to become one of the most recognizable retailers on the British high street with hundreds of stores in the United Kingdom and beyond. It’s known as an early champion of ethical practices in business. FRP, the administrators hired by The Body Shop, said it will “now consider all options to find a way forward for the business.” The announcement came just weeks after the chain’s new owners Aurelius, a European private equity firm, took control of the business.

