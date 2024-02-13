UCCS senior died at campus rec center after ‘medical emergency’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 12.

CSPD says that the call was to the Wellness and Recreation Center for a deceased person.

According to UCCS, senior Mia Brown died following a medical emergency at the Recreation Center.

UCCS says that many students and staff responded immediately and provided first aid before EMS arrived.

The University said that Brown was a dedicated nursing student who was highly involved on campus, and she will be very missed.