The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office declares February 13 K9 Appreciation Day

K9 Graffit
Jeffco Sheriff
K9 Graffit
By
today at 9:26 AM
Published 10:03 AM

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners has declared February 13, 2024, as K9 Appreciation Day.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (Jeffco) shared the announcement stating that the K9 unit plays a crucial role in ensuring the community's safety and well-being.

The announcement comes on the first anniversary of Jeffco K9 Graffit's passing. He died in the line of duty while apprehending a suspect.

Jeffco Sheriff
Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13

