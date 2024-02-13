The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office declares February 13 K9 Appreciation Day

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners has declared February 13, 2024, as K9 Appreciation Day.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (Jeffco) shared the announcement stating that the K9 unit plays a crucial role in ensuring the community's safety and well-being.

The announcement comes on the first anniversary of Jeffco K9 Graffit's passing. He died in the line of duty while apprehending a suspect.