The head of UN’s nuclear watchdog warns Iran is ‘not entirely transparent’ on its atomic program

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has warned that Iran is “not entirely transparent” regarding its atomic program. That’s after an official who once led Tehran’s program announced the Islamic Republic has all the pieces for a weapon “in our hands.” Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that “there’s loose talk about nuclear weapons more and more, including in Iran recently.” Iran has been enriching uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. The wider Mideast is now on edge because of Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

