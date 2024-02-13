South Africa asks UN court to urgently examine Israel’s targeting of Rafah in ongoing genocide case

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The South African government says it has lodged an “urgent request” with the U.N.’s International Court of Justice to consider whether Israel’s military operations targeting the southern Gaza city of Rafah are a breach of provisional orders the court handed down last month in a case alleging genocide. South Africa wants the court to weigh whether Israel’s intention to launch a ground offensive in Rafah represents a “further imminent breach of the rights of Palestinians in Gaza.” About 1.4 million Palestinians have fled to Rafah in an attempt to escape fighting. Neighboring Egypt and others have warned that an offensive would bring disaster.

