Snowiest day in 2 years brings selfies and snowmen to New York City’s Central Park

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s Central Park saw its snowiest day in more than two years as 3.2 inches of snow blanketed trees, statues and walkways in white. Pedestrians posed for selfies against the backdrop and parents and kids spent the day on sleds, building snowmen and throwing snowballs. The weather service says the snowfall was the largest since Jan. 29, 2022, when Central Park measured more than seven inches of snow. Since then, just two snowfalls of more than an inch have been recorded: 1.6 inches on Feb. 13, 2022, and 1.3 inches on Jan. 16, 2024.

