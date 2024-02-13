Skip to Content
Richard Fierro receives iHeart Radio award for his heroic acts during the Club Q mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--A Colorado Springs hero is being recognized once again for his courageous acts after subduing the Club Q mass shooter on the night of November 19, 2023. Richard Fierro is an army veteran, a business owner, and a family man. On Tuesday, February 13, Fierro received an iHeart Radio 6th annual "A Hero's Thank You" award after being nominated by an Outreach Specialist for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Fierro was surprised by his family at the Wounded Warrior Project office in Downtown Colorado Springs with a 2,500 dollar check and some extra gifts from the organization.

"I had no idea what was going on, and Jess the only thing she did tell me was don't go inside I'm like, alright, I mean I know where it is I can go upstairs, and she said no," said Fierro.

Jamie Hennigan is the outreach specialist who nominated Fierro for this award. Hennigan said she nominated him because of his nobleness and kind-hearted soul.

""He is truly a hero one of the most humble people you will ever meet. A hero not just that night but also through his military service," said Hennigan.

Fierro said although he and his family are still healing from the trauma of that night, receiving this award serves as a reminder to be grateful for what we have and that we are still here with our loved ones.

