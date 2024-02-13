Retired All-Star pitcher Adam Wainwright joins MLB Network as an on-air analyst

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Retired St. Louis Cardinals All-Star pitcher Adam Wainwright has joined the MLB Network as an on-air analyst. Wainwright will make his debut on opening day, March 28. He will work the Cardinals’ game against San Francisco at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20. Wainwright went 200-128 with a 3.53 ERA in 18 major league seasons, all with the Cardinals. The 42-year-old right-hander got his 200th win in his final pitching appearance against Milwaukee on Sept. 18.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.