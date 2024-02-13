Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office unveils new virtual reality training

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is adding a new virtual reality training. The device will help train new deputies in the office to de-escalate situations in realistic situations.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says they're the first in the state to implement this kind of technology in their training. The goal of the technology is to increase emotional intelligence in active duty and train peace officers.

"If we don't prepare our officers for the trauma they experience, for the difficult situations they experience, we shouldn't be surprised when they make mistakes," Colorado Attorney General Philip Weiser said.

Weiser pointed to a situation in Colorado where a peace officer escalated a situation and lost their job for a use of force violation when they didn't have proper training around mental health issues.

In one training scenario, the Axon VR headset first emulates what it is like to experience a schizophrenic episode, then puts the viewer in the place of an officer where they can actively respond to the person experiencing the episode.

"Historically, the way we've trained peace officers is through lectures. What we're now moving towards is active learning," Weiser said.

The system also emulates what it is like to be pulled over by an officer while being hard of hearing, and has a taser training device, which Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero says saves them money and time.

"Currently using actual live fire Taser cartridges, it costs us about $75 per person per shot for training two cartridges. Used by all 265 deputies at the sheriff's office, [it] annually is about $39,750," Lucero said.

Axon, the technology developer, is also working on a firearm simulation device they hope will be done in June. When it is done, that will also be added to the Pueblo Sheriff's training.