Polish doctor kidnapped in Chad has been released

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister says a Polish doctor kidnapped in Chad has been freed and is unharmed. Private Polish broadcaster Polsat News says the woman was volunteering at Saint-Michel Hospital when attackers pretending to be patients abducted her and a Mexican doctor on Monday. Chadian and French forces launched a search for her. Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski said on X late Tuesday that the Polish citizen “is safe and sound.” A fellow doctor told The Associated Press that the Mexican physician escaped during an altercation between the abductors and Chad’s security forces. Kidnappings for ransom are frequent in Chad’s Tandjile region, where the abductions took place.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.