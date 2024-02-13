Poland’s PM says authorities in the previous government widely and illegally used Pegasus spyware

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s new prime minister says he has documentation proving that state authorities under the previous government used the powerful Pegasus spyware illegally and targeted a “very long” list of hacking victims. Donald Tusk made the announcement during a news briefing alongside President Andrzej Duda, a political opponent aligned with the previous ruling party. The use of Pegasus was alleged to have occurred under the government led by the right-wing Law and Justice party. The president has not publicly responded. The list of hacking victims has not been released.

