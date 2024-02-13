Skip to Content
News

Pikes Peak Pride hosting Mardi Gras masquerade ball in Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak Pride
By
New
Published 5:46 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you're looking for ways to celebrate Mardi Gras locally, Pikes Peak Pride will be hosting a Mardi Gras masquerade ball today, Feb. 13. This is a fundraising event that will help support the annual LGBTQIA+ community pride festival. 

Guests are being invited to show up and show out in their best masquerade attire. There’ll be fire breathers and aerial performances to get everyone in the Mardi Gras spirit! The event is being held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Pinery at the Hill that’s 775 West Bajou Street.

Tickets are on sale starting at $70 per person for tonight's event. If you are interested in buying a ticket to this event, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ty Evans

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content