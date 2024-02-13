Pikes Peak Pride hosting Mardi Gras masquerade ball in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you're looking for ways to celebrate Mardi Gras locally, Pikes Peak Pride will be hosting a Mardi Gras masquerade ball today, Feb. 13. This is a fundraising event that will help support the annual LGBTQIA+ community pride festival.

Guests are being invited to show up and show out in their best masquerade attire. There’ll be fire breathers and aerial performances to get everyone in the Mardi Gras spirit! The event is being held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Pinery at the Hill that’s 775 West Bajou Street.

Tickets are on sale starting at $70 per person for tonight's event. If you are interested in buying a ticket to this event, click here.