Pakistan’s former premier Sharif and allies agree to form a coalition
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The party of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and its allies have announced they will jointly form a coalition government. Tuesday’s much-awaited decision ends the uncertainty since last week when no party won a simple majority in the national elections. The latest development came hours after the rivals of the country’s imprisoned former premier Imran Khan met in the capital, Islamabad. The meeting was attended by almost all the rivals of Khan, including Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif who replaced Khan when he was ousted through a no-confidence vote in parliament in 2022.