Pain, sweat and sandworms: In ‘Dune 2’ Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and the cast rise to the challenge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leaving it on the field seemed to be the M.O. for everyone who got the chance to return to Arrakis for “Dune: Part Two,” which opens March 1. The sequel had not been a given and was dependent on the success of “Part One,” but whether returning like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista and Stellan Skarsgård, or arriving in Arrakis for the first time, like Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, all came with a renewed set of purpose to finish what they’d started. With the action increased threefold, it was a challenge to make, but worth it in the end, they said.

