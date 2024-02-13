Michael Kors inspired by grandmother’s wedding gown for Fall-Winter collection at NY Fashion Week

New York (AP) — The original location of the legendary Barney’s Department store in the Chelsea section of Manhattan set the stage for designer Michael Kors to present his Fall-Winter 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week. Inside the mirrored lobby, the celebrity-rich crowd included actors Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, Rachel Zegler, Brie Larson, Gabrielle Union, and many others. Before the show, Kors says he was inspired after finding his grandmother’s wedding gown and she got married in the 30s. Once the runway show began, the crowd was treated to an assortment of tweed jackets, double-breasted coats, slit skirts, and sequined dresses.

