Metro Nashville Public Schools to activate new gun detection system

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools plan to activate a new gun detection system by next week — a system that was approved last year.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) system developed by Omnilert in California monitors school security cameras and alerts officials when a gun is detected.

Officials say it can detect a gun within seconds. The system will be placed in all schools throughout the district.

“We are continuing to move forward with the implementation of the Omnilert system with school teams getting signed up into the system and ongoing collaboration with the MNPD on integration with their systems,” MNPS said.

