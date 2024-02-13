Man gets 6 years prison for selling drugs in SF Tenderloin while on supervised release

By Tim Fang

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A man who admitted to selling meth and fentanyl in San Francisco’s Tenderloin while on supervised release for another drug conviction was sentenced to over six years in federal prison, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Northern District of California U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey’s Office announced that Esmun Moyses Moral-Raudales received an 80-month sentence at a hearing on Monday.

“Recidivist drug dealers who prey on the Tenderloin are a clear and present danger to our community, especially those who arm themselves with guns,” Ramsey said in a statement.

Moral-Raudales, a 28-year-old from Honduras, admitted in October 2023 to two counts of distributing methamphetamine and one count of distributing fentanyl. He also admitted to one count of possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

According to the plea agreement, Moral-Raudales admitted to two drug deals in the Tenderloin in early 2023 in which he sold 103.8 grams of fentanyl and 95 grams of meth.

At the time of the incidents, prosecutors said he was on federal supervised release for a 2020 drug trafficking conviction resulting from selling drugs in the Tenderloin.

In the plea agreement, Moral Raudales also admitted that when he was arrested in Oakland in March of last year, he had 317.7 grams of fentanyl in his car and person. He also had a loaded “ghost gun” in his backpack.

“Moral-Raudales was given the opportunity to change his life after his first federal drug trafficking conviction,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian Clark. “Instead, he recklessly chose to endanger our community by selling poison in the Tenderloin while arming himself with a weapon.”

Following the hearing, Moral-Raudales was immediately remanded into custody.

Along with the prison sentence, the judge ordered Moral-Raudales to serve four years of supervised release once he finishes his term in prison.

