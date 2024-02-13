La Scala concert features violins that inmates made from battered migrant boats

MILAN (AP) — The violins, violas and cellos played by the Orchestra of the Sea in its debut performance Monday at Milan’s famed Teatro alla Scala carry with them tales of desperation and redemption. The wood that was bent, chiseled and gouged to form the instruments was recovered from dilapidated smugglers’ boats that brought migrants to Italy’s shores; the luthiers who created them are inmates in Italy’s largest prison. The project, dubbed Metamorphosis, focuses on transforming what otherwise might be discarded into something of value to society: rotten wood into fine instruments, inmates into craftsmen. Two inmates who make the instruments attended the premiere concert.

