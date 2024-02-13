Helping women with heart disease

By Martha Shade, CNN

(CNN) — About one in five American women will die from heart disease, but funding for female-focused cardiology studies lags way behind that of men’s.

Only about a third of the participants enrolled in clinical trials for new heart disease treatments are women.

Women experiencing heart issues may also have very different symptoms than men do.

Even small increases in funding could improve women’s outcomes.

Here are some charities that advocate for women with heart disease.

