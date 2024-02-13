Foster twins in Honolulu take stride against injustice, walking in tribute Geanna Bradley

By Cynthia Yip

HONOLULU (KITV) — Twin Brothers from California who walked 20 miles in every state raising awareness for kids in foster care systems arrived back in Hawaii Monday afternoon.

Tavon and Davon Woods are in the Islands to walk in honor of Geanna Bradley, who tragically lost her young life while in the custody of legal guardians.

The brothers will be walking from the Hawaii State Capitol for about a mile in honor of the 10-year-old Geanna. They are asking for others in the community to rally with them on Wednesday afternoon so that they can all advocate for change in the foster care system.

“It’s important to me because I was one of those kids. I was one of those kids that didn’t have a voice. I was going through so much hurt so much pain, and nobody never knew. So I was like, that’s why I want to pay homage to every kid that’s in the foster care system to let the world know that these kids are really going through a lot of traumatic stuff,” Davon said.

In October 2022, Island News met with the Woods brothers when they came to Hawaii the first time. And now they are back because of Geanna Bradley’s tragic story and death.

“It’s so much that kids like Geanna have gone through so much. So many kids who will never speak up. So we speak up on the behalf of a lot of kids, because so many kids go through foster care and just gone about life. But we’re the ones who are speaking up about the bad that goes on in the system. Alot of people only like to discuss the good, but the bad has to get discussed so that we can make changes so good things can happen,” Tavon said.

This heart-wrenching incident has brought attention the struggles within the foster care system and with those who are legal guardians.

“As a parent as an adoptive parent, from the foster care system and as a person who works with young people who are advocates for young people that have experienced foster care, it’s heartbreaking. You know, it’s heartbreaking anytime a child is harmed, let alone situation that occurred there with a loss of life. It’s just devastating to the entire community,” said Delia Ulima, statewide manager of EPIC OHana Hawaii’s H.O.P.E.S. Initiative.

The spirit of compassion shines brightly through the efforts of these brothers and the community, united in memory of little Geanna.

The rally for Geanna is on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m., at the State Capitol. The Woods brothers are asking that everyone wear red in honor of Geanna. From the Capitol, the group will walk one mile to show support for her.

