Former NBA player Bryn Forbes arrested on family violence charge

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Former NBA player Bryn Forbes has been arrested on a family violence charge. Bexar County arrest records show Forbes was jailed on a charge of assaulting a family member by choking, strangulation, a third-degree felony. The 30-year-old spent four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and also was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. Forbes was also arrested in February 2023 on suspicion of assault with bodily injury, a misdemeanor, after a verbal argument with a female companion turned physical.

