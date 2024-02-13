For threatened polar bears, the climate change diet is a losing proposition

With Arctic sea ice shrinking from climate change, many polar bears have to shift their diets to land during parts of the summer. A new study looking at Hudson Bay polar bears tries to figure out if they can keep up their roly-poly figure, which is what’s needed. Tuesday’s research found that an overwhelming number of them are dropping the pounds no matter what they do to try to beef up their weight. They may pig out on berries or sea birds or veg out in semi-hibernation. Either way, they drop on average 47 pounds over three weeks.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.