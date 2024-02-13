Flight attendants are holding airport rallies to protest the lack of new contracts and pay raises
By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer
Flight attendants for major U.S. airlines are holding rallies at airports around the country to push for higher pay. Tuesday’s protests are not, however, a strike. Federal law makes it difficult for airline unions to go on strike. Flight attendants are frustrated that pilots won huge pay raises last year while they continue to work for wages that, in some cases, have not increased in several years. The protests are being organized by three unions that represent cabin crews at American, United, Southwest and several smaller airlines.