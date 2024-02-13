Fired Northwestern coach wants to move up trial, return to football soon

An attorney for former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald wants to move up the trial date in a dispute over his firing. Dan Webb says Fitzgerald can’t get another major job until he puts a hazing scandal behind him. Webb says the scandal has “decimated” Fitzgerald’s career. Fitzgerald was initially suspended for two weeks and then fired last year. Northwestern said he had a responsibility to know that hazing was occurring and should have stopped it. Fitzgerald denies wrongdoing. He responded by suing the school for $130 million. A trial has been set for April 2025. A judge hopes Northwestern and Fitzgerald can settle the lawsuit out of court.

