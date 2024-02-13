Feds finalize areas for floating offshore wind farms along Oregon coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The federal government has finalized two areas for floating offshore wind farms along the Oregon coast. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management says the two areas cover nearly 200,000 acres. They are both located in southern Oregon, off the coast of Coos Bay and Brookings, respectively. As a next step, federal authorities will assess the potential environmental impacts of leasing offshore wind farms. There will be at least one 30-day comment period to allow the public to weigh in. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek says offshore wind will likely play a key role in the state’s renewable energy goals. But local tribes say they’re disappointed in the decision, as the identified areas are of cultural significance.

