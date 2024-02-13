Democrats will flip Santos seat in New York, CNN projects, further shrinking House GOP’s narrow majority

By Eric Bradner and Gregory Krieg, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic former Rep. Tom Suozzi will win a high-stakes special election in New York to succeed disgraced Republican George Santos, CNN projects, a result that will further shrink the House GOP’s narrow majority.

While Suozzi’s win over Republican Mazi Pilip won’t affect control of the House, the result nevertheless has major implications for the GOP, which holds a narrow 219-212 majority in the chamber and can afford to lose just three votes on any partisan measure. An even tighter margin could prove critical in upcoming legislative battles over government funding and more.

The special election for the Long Island-based 3rd Congressional District could also serve as a bellwether for other suburban races this fall. Republicans flipped several House seats across the New York City metropolitan area in 2022, including the 3rd District, and the state is once again poised to be a focal point in the battle for control of Congress.

The central issues in the special election — including immigration, abortion rights, the Israel-Hamas war and the candidates’ postures toward both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump — could also define this year’s general election.

Suozzi, 61, has been a long-term fixture in local Nassau County politics. A moderate, he previously served as Glen Cove mayor and Nassau County executive, before representing an earlier version of the 3rd District for three terms. He vacated the seat in 2022 for an ultimately unsuccessful bid for governor, and Santos ended up flipping the district that fall.

Pilip, 44, is a Nassau County legislator who was making her first bid for federal office. An Israeli immigrant, she was born in Ethiopia and served in the Israel Defense Forces.

Under New York’s special election rules, both nominees were selected by county party leaders in the district.

In December, Santos became only the sixth lawmaker to be expelled from Congress, bringing to an end a scandal-plagued and tumultuous tenure on Capitol Hill. He has pleaded not guilty to 23 federal charges, including allegations that he stole donors’ identities and ran up thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges on their credit cards, misused campaign funds and lied about his personal finances on House disclosure reports. He faces a possible trial later this year.

With his victory in the special election, Suozzi will serve out the remainder of Santos’ term, which ends in January.

The primary for the regular full term will be held in June. But the district’s boundaries beyond the special election remain uncertain, as New York’s highest court has ordered the state to redraw its congressional map this year. The state’s Democratic-controlled Legislature would have ultimate say over the new lines.

CNN’s David Wright contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.