Cruise ship with gastrointestinal illnesses docks in Honolulu

    HONOLULU (KITV) — A cruise ship dealing with a gastrointestinal illness outbreak is now docked in Honolulu.

The Queen Victoria docked at Pier 10 just before 7 a.m. on Monday.

The state health department says it’s closely monitoring the situation but says it does not consider it to be a threat to the islands.

The DOH says the illnesses happened during the ship’s voyage between Florida and San Francisco but cases decreased by the time the ship arrived on the US West Coast.

The ship has taken mitigation measures, including disinfecting surfaces and isolating sick passengers and crew members.

The ship is scheduled to leave Honolulu late Tuesday night.

