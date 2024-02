COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) extricated one person from a vehicle at a traffic accident at Fontanero and N. El Paso, near Patty Jewett Golf Course.

CSFD says that the vehicle was on its side and the person was trapped.

According to CSFD, the person suffered minor injuries. Another is also being evaluated.

The intersection is closed while crews work.