Bay Area doctor headed to Gaza on medical aid mission

By Kenny Choi

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Dr. Mohammad Subeh cherished time with his family before he embarks on an uncertain and dangerous 5-week medical mission to Gaza

“If I’m not going to do it, who’s going to,” asked Subeh.

Subeh is an emergency room doctor leaving on a voluntary mission to help wounded civilians in Gaza.

Hundreds of healthcare workers have died in military attacks by the Israel Defense Forces since the start of the war, according to the U.N.

Subeh came to the U.S. as a Palestinian refugee when he was 7 years old. Now, he’s a Stanford-educated emergency room doctor, who’s been looking to join a non-governmental organization offering medical aid, in the ever-growing humanitarian crisis.

“The heart really hurts right now, and I’m hoping me going there and being able to help out is a way to at least alleviate some of that hurt or at least feel like I’m doing something,” said Subeh.

The World Health Organization said there have been more than 300 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza since the start of the war.

The Saratoga resident has volunteered for missions before, but this will be Subeh’s first one to Gaza.

“Not afraid of death. I’m more concerned about my journey in this life and you know being held accountable at the end of the day of being able to say I gave it 100%,” said Subeh.

“Half of me is kind of nervous about it because he might get hurt or not come back but half of me is kind of honored because he literally gets to go where it’s happening and help people,” said Ahmad Subeh.

Ahmad is his 13-year-old son. Holding back tears, his youngest son, 7-year-old Majed clutched his father tightly.

His mother Naiema is embracing the life lesson he’s giving his children.

“As a family, this value is very important to us, this idea that we’re not living in this world just for ourselves and our own family. We are a part of humanity,” said his wife Naiema Din.

“The tragedy that we are witnessing in front of our own eyes, they don’t have much help from the rest of the world. They need all the help that they deserve. He’s willing to offer that help. It makes me proud of him,” said his father-in-law Ala Din.

“We see babies being pulled out of rubble, bodies being torn into pieces. The heart that’s hurting is a heart that’s alive and I hope everybody is awake and alive and awake to the atrocities,” said Subeh.

Subeh is grateful to those praying for him. He’s hoping others will ask themselves a question.

“Give a moment to reflect on what your life’s purposes today, and not get caught up in the pomp and glitter of this life,” said Subeh.

As Subeh says goodbye, a new journey is about to begin.

“In our Muslim faith, we believe that if one were to save a life, then he has saved all of humanity,” said Subeh.

The World Health Organization said fewer than half of hospitals in Gaza are even partly functional while overwhelmed with injured civilians.

Gaza’s health ministry said the death toll has surpassed 28,000, with more than 67,600 Palestinians wounded.

