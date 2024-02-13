Albanian authorities accuse Iranian-backed hackers of cyberattack on Institute of Statistics

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s cybersecurity authorities are accusing a hacker group “sponsored” by the Iranian government of attacking the country’s Institute of Statistics earlier this month. The institute on Feb. 1 reported becoming a target of a “sophisticated cyberattack” and that some systems were affected. The National Authority for Electronic Certification and Cyber Security on Tuesday accused the Homeland Justice, “an attacking group sponsored by the Iranian government,” of the attack affecting 40 computers. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

