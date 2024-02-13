A new exhibition aims to bring Yoko Ono’s art out of John Lennon’s shadow

LONDON (AP) — Before there was John and Yoko, there was just Yoko Ono. The Japanese-American artist became a global celebrity through her marriage to John Lennon, her partner for more than a decade until his murder in 1980. Yet that period forms just a small part of an exhibition opening this week at the Tate Modern gallery in London. It includes more than 200 artworks spanning seven decades by Ono, who turns 91 on Sunday. Curators say the array of film, music, soundscapes, paintings, drawings and sculptures shows an artist “at the forefront of conceptual art.” The show “Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind” opens Thursday and runs through Sept. 1.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.