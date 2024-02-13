1 person killed and 10 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A car crashed into a Texas hospital’s emergency room, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others. The car smashed into St. David’s North Austin Medical Center shortly after 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said in a Facebook post. The crash appeared to be unintentional. St. David’s North Austin Medical Center, which has a 24-hour emergency department, is described on its website as a 441-bed acute care facility that handles maternity and newborn care, other women’s health services and many other specialties, including heart and brain surgeries and robotic surgery.