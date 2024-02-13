Skip to Content
AP National News

1 person killed and 10 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas

By
Published 6:18 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A car crashed into a Texas hospital’s emergency room, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others. The car smashed into St. David’s North Austin Medical Center shortly after 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said in a Facebook post. The crash appeared to be unintentional. St. David’s North Austin Medical Center, which has a 24-hour emergency department, is described on its website as a 441-bed acute care facility that handles maternity and newborn care, other women’s health services and many other specialties, including heart and brain surgeries and robotic surgery.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content