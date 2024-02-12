The wife of a man charged with killing his 5-year-old daughter says she still cares about him
By HOLLY RAMER
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The estranged wife of a New Hampshire man accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter and hiding her body for months says she still cares about him despite the horrors she said she witnessed. Kayla Montgomery has been the star witness against her husband, Adam, who is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the death of his daughter, Harmony. Authorities believe the girl was killed Dec. 7, 2019, but her body has not been found. Defense attorneys have suggested the girl died while alone with her stepmother. Kayla Montgomery denied that on Monday. Asked if she still loves her husband, she said she cares about him and that it’s been hard to let go.