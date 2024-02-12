‘She’s always going to be here’: Musical donation keeps customer’s memory alive at cafe

By Ophelie Jacobson

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) — A cafe in Urbandale is keeping the memory of one of its most dedicated customers alive through music.

An organ now sits in the corner of Douglas Cafe, thanks to the donation of Darlene Harvey’s daughters last week. Harvey was a frequent customer of the restaurant owned by Miguel Jimenez.

Harvey did in October at the age of 94. She loved to play the organ. So, when it was time to find a new home for it, her daughters knew exactly where it belonged.

“Her daughters donated the piano to me,” Jimenez said. “She’s always going to be here at Douglas Cafe.”

The gift of music now helps Bev Kading appreciate Darlene’s gift of friendship. The two would go to lunch together at the cafe every week for years. Every Tuesday was Darlene’s Day, as Kading called it.

“She was just so sweet and so honest,” Kading said. “I just couldn’t say enough about her.”

Kading said she hopes people will play the organ when they come to eat at Douglas Cafe. She said it’s what Harvey would’ve loved.

Jimenez said the organ serves as a reminder of her kind spirit and soul every time he sees the instrument and hears its music.

“She’s here with me, like she’s still alive with me,” Jimenez said. “I’m glad I got something for her here.”

