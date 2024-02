NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say one person has been killed and five others injured in a shooting at a subway station in the Bronx. The Fire Department describes four of the injuries as serious. The shooting was reported about 4:38 p.m. Monday. Police say at least one person opened fire at the station, which is in the Bronx at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues. No one is in custody.

