Republican Michigan lawmaker loses staff and committee assignment after online racist post

A Republican lawmaker in Michigan has lost his committee assignment and staff, days after posting an image of a racist ideology on social media. House Speaker Joe Tate, who is Black, said he will not allow the House to be a forum for “racist, hateful and bigoted speech.” State Rep. Josh Schriver, who is white, shared a post that showed a map of the world with Black figures greatly outnumbering white figures, along with the phrase, “The great replacement!” The conspiracy theory says there’s a plot to diminish the influence of white people. There’s been no comment yet from Schriver about the actions against him.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.