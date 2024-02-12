One actor won’t be nervous at the BAFTA Film Awards. That’s David Tennant, the host
By HILARY FOX
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — One actor won’t be nervous as the camera comes in for a close-up at the British Academy Film Awards. David Tennant is hosting Sunday’s ceremony in London and says it’s more relaxing to be the master of ceremonies than a nominee. And while comedians come under intense scrutiny when they host an awards ceremony, Tennant says there’s less pressure on actors. Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Hannah Waddingham will also be on hand to help entertain the nominees with musical performances at the Royal Festival Hall. Atom-bomb epic “Oppenheimer” leads the race for the BAFTA trophies, with 13 nominations, including best film.