Officials are looking into why an American Airlines jetliner ran off the end of a Texas runway

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal officials are investigating an incident in which an American Airlines jet ran off the end of a runway after landing at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport over the weekend. The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane went into a safety area beyond the end of the runway. Passengers and crew had to be bused to the terminal. American Airlines says the Boeing 737-800 experienced a braking issue on landing. The airline says there were no injuries among the 99 passengers and six crew members. The plane had left from Reagan Washington National Airport just outside Washington, D.C., and landed at DFW on Saturday night.

