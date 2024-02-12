Mobileye CEO Shashua expects more autonomous vehicles on the road in 2 years as tech moves ahead

DETROIT (AP) — Five years ago, automakers and tech companies thought they were on the cusp of putting thousands of self-driving robotaxis on the street to carry passengers without a human driver. Then an Uber autonomous test vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Arizona and General Motors’ Cruise robotaxis ran into trouble in San Francisco. Yet Amnon Shashua, co-founder and CEO of Mobileye, which makes automated driving systems, says the technology is moving ahead. Shashua says he expects his company to sell a system that allows drivers to take their eyes off the road, and a fully driverless system, each in about two years.

