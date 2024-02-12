Mexican police arrest members of drug gang behind the alleged killing of 8 people in Cancun

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have arrested six members of a drug gang in the Mexican resort of Cancun that allegedly killed and hacked up five people with a machete and dumped three other victims in a shallow grave. The announcement Monday came on the same day police announced the arrest of 23 people who operated a fake tour agency that served as a cover for drug sales in Cancun. The suspects operated a call center in which they offered sports equipment and tour packages to tourists, but then failed to deliver them.

