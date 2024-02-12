Leading Virginia Senate Democrat deals major setback for Washington sports arena bill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A leading Democratic Virginia legislator says proposed legislation to help pave the way for the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to relocate to northern Virginia is dead. Sen. L. Louise Lucas holds great sway in the General Assembly as chair of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee. She told reporters Monday morning that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin had made a series of mistakes in trying to advance the deal through a General Assembly now in full Democratic control after November’s elections. She outlined concerns about the financing structure and said Youngkin had not been negotiating in good faith. A bill is still alive in the House of Delegates but Lucas’ remarks are a major setback for the deal.

