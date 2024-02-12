Indonesia police to charge 2 Chinese nationals in furnace explosion at Chinese-owned nickel plant

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police have named two Chinese nationals as suspects in the explosion of a smelting furnace at a Chinese-owned nickel plant on Sulawesi Island that killed 21 workers and injured dozens of others. Eight Chinese and 13 Indonesian workers died after the furnace at PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel exploded while they were repairing it. Police said they will bring criminal charges of negligence leading to death or serious injury, which have a maximum penalty of five years in prison. They said the two suspects were the furnace supervisor and vice supervisor.

