‘I just love her, I want to stay with her;’ 14-year-old Timothy desperate to get adopted with older sister

NORTH CAROLINA (WXII) — A sibling set who both live in separate foster care placements desperately wants to get adopted together.

Fourteen-year-old Timothy and 16-year-old Hannah don’t get to see each other often. They have lived apart for many years.

“I’m just a little nervous,” Timothy said. “Because I’m just scared something might happen again where I have to move, but I do want to be adopted.”

Timothy said he dreams of getting adopted with his older sister.

“I want to be with her, I just love her, I want to stay with her,” he said. “Our bond is good. We play around with each other on our visit days; we have fun and play.”

Timothy wants people to know that he loves going to the beach and playing football, but most of all it’s important he stays in contact with Hannah.

“I love my sister a lot, so I don’t want to be separated because it’ll break my heart,” Timothy said.

