France accuses Russia of disinformation campaign in key election year

PARIS (AP) — French government officials accused Russia on Monday of operating a long-running online manipulation campaign against Ukraine’s Western backers in the lead up to the second anniversary of Moscow’s military invasion of its neighbor.French foreign ministry officials said Russia has been stepping up efforts to manipulate information and spread deception as its war in Ukraine drags into the third year, targeting Kyiv’s allies in the West, including Poland, Germany and France. Russia’s disinformation campaign on social media platforms such as X, formerly Twitter, and designated websites like Sputnik and others, is “massive in scope” and “complex in structure,” France’s foreign ministry officials said in a media briefing on Monday.

