First stone-built Hindu temple in the Middle East rises in the UAE ahead of Modi’s latest visit

ABU MUREIKHA, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The first stone-constructed Hindu temple in the Middle East is preparing to open in the United Arab Emirates. It’s a sign of how far the UAE has come in acknowledging the different faiths of its expatriate community, long dominated by Indians. It’s also a sign of how close relations have become between the UAE and India, whose prime minister arrives on Tuesday for his seventh visit just ahead of elections in the world’s largest democracy. He hopes to further business, defense and cultural ties while cementing his relationship with a man he calls his brother, the UAE’s president.

