Two fired FirstEnergy executives indicted in $60 million Ohio bribery scheme, fail to surrender

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two fired FirstEnergy Corp. executives have been indicted in connection with a $60 million bribery scheme in Ohio. Republican Attorney General Dave Yost announced the indictments of former CEO Chuck Jones and former senior vice president Michael Dowling Monday, along with additional state charges against ex-Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chair Sam Randazzo. Jones and Dowling hadn’t yet surrendered. The three face a combined 27 felony counts for alleged roles in a scheme centering on FirstEnergy bribes paid to then-House Speaker Larry Householder in exchange for nuclear plant bailout legislation. Householder is serving 20 years for racketeering. He has appealed.

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.