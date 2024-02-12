Ex-aide to former Illinois House Speaker Madigan gets 2.5 years for perjury

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge in Chicago has sentenced a former chief of staff to longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to two and a half years in prison for lying under oath to a grand jury to protect his once-powerful boss. U.S. District Judge John F. Kness imposed the sentence Monday on 69-year-old Timothy Mapes of Springfield. A jury in U.S. District Court in Chicago last year convicted Mapes of making false declarations before a grand jury and attempted obstruction of justice. Prosecutors told jurors that Mapes lied repeatedly when he testified in 2021 to a grand jury investigating Madigan and others.

