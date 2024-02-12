Democrats seek to strengthen majority in Pennsylvania House as voters cast ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats have an opportunity to strengthen their hold on the Pennsylvania House as voters cast their ballots in Bucks County. The suburban Philadelphia district has been leaning more Democratic. A Republican lawmaker’s resignation last week shifted the balance back to Democrats. Voters are deciding Tuesday between a Democratic school board member and a Republican political newcomer in the election. The vote will either strengthen Democrats’ numbers or deadlock the chamber 101-101 again. The Bucks County seat has long been reliably Democratic. It shares a county with longtime Republican areas where the GOP has been losing power over two decades.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

