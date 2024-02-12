Court uphold life sentences for Atlanta Olympics and abortion clinic bomber

ATLANAT (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the multiple life sentences given to a man for fatal bombings at an Alabama abortion clinic and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Eric Robert Rudolph’s bid for a new sentence in a ruling Monday. The three-judge panel ruled that Rudolph is bound to the terms of his 2005 plea agreement in which he accepted multiple life sentences to escape the death penalty. Rudolph admitted to carrying out the deadly bombing at the Olympics and three other attacks across the South.

