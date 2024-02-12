Antetokounmpo posts 36 points, 18 rebounds, Bucks flex defensive muscle in 112-95 win over Nuggets

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 18 rebounds and five assists as the Milwaukee Bucks showcased their improved defense by trouncing the Denver Nuggets 112-95. The Bucks have recorded two straight lopsided victories after losing five of their first six games under new coach Doc Rivers. The Bucks avenged a 113-107 loss at Denver that marked Rivers’ debut with Milwaukee. Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets. Denver’s Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left early with injuries.

